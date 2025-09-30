Independence Day: Niger Delta ex-agitator hails Tinubu on grassroots development 

Endurance Amagbein, a former Niger Delta agitator, on Tuesday, commended President Bola Tinubu for his grassroots development programme.

Amagbein, a self-styled General, gave the commendation in a statement he issued in Abuja to congratulate Nigerians on the 65th Independence Day celebration.

According to him, Nigeria has achieved so much at 65 years of self-rule and even more with the Bola Tinubu-led government.

He said he foresees a better, united and prosperous nation with the current administration.

“In 2023, many people were skeptical about the Tinubu government because of Muslim-Muslim ticket, and so they spread many falsehoods about him.

“But with just two years into his government, he silenced his critics with unmatched commitment to the peace, unity and progress of the country – leaving no people behind in the human/infrastructural development agenda of his government.”

He said “from youth empowerment to ICT, agriculture, security and welfare, economic reforms and infrastructural development, healthcare and education, President Tinubu has won the hearts of the masses.”

Amagbein said the present government had impacted positively in the people of the Niger Delta, especially with his unwavering commitment to grassroots development.

He said the critics of the administration knew “the government is on track but are playing politics ahead of 2027 election because they are interested in the presidential race.”

According to him, President Tinubu has opened the eyes of other politicians to new possibilities in governance.

“And even ideas they never thought of, the current administration is putting them on the front burner and paving the way for holistic development across the six geopolitical zones of the country at such a high speed.”

“How can the critics contest against him in 2027 if they admit to Nigerians that Tinubu is working?” he asked.

The ex-militant said the government had recorded several achievements across various sectors, including “reducing the debt service burden and increasing foreign reserves which has now risen by almost 500% from $4 billion in 2023 to over $23 billion by the end of 2024.

“Nigeria achieved a record trade surplus of $14.31 billion in 2024, the first in over 25 years, this is something they will not tell you.

“This government has so much love for the people of the Niger Delta, and that is what inspired the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway – a major project aimed at unlocking tourism, trade, and port development along Nigeria’s coastline.

“There are over 440 ongoing road projects nationwide, including the construction of more than 2,700 kilometers of superhighways – which of them would have ever thought of this if they were in power?

“Talk of renewable energy, at least, one million homes have been targeted for electrification under the Rural Electrification Programme, with 22 federal universities connected to solar energy systems, and don’t forget the over ₦250 billion allocated to revamp primary healthcare centres nationwide.”

He urged Nigerians to support the government as Rome was not built in a day.

“I know that with continuous support from the citizens, we will all build a Nigeria of our dreams.”

“As Nigeria celebrates 65 years of independence, I want to congratulate the leadership and the citizens.

“It is indeed a great occasion, and I still want to salute those who fought for us to get this independence we’re enjoying today.”

“I want to wish the president and his team well, and I want to pray for more strength and wisdom to lead us well.

“I also pray God to strengthen our armed forces to continue to defend our sovereignty,” he said.

Amagbein, however, urged the presidency and the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to use the anniversary to yield to the Niger Delta stakeholders’ demand for the decentralisation of pipeline surveillance contracts.

According to him, it remains a very bitter pill to swallow, a situation whereby one man from one place will come and secure pipelines in another man’s territory.

He said for effectiveness, productivity, equity and fairness to all, every stakeholder should be allowed to secure pipelines only in their domains to reduce oppression and molestation of citizens.

He said until pipeline surveillance contracts are decentralised and every player given a fair share, people would begin to live in fear and at the mercy of those who have made themselves tyrants because they are now carrying guns in the guise of pipeline security.

Amagbein, who said he would continue to support the Tinubu-led government, called on the president to press for policy mission that would bring about unhindered development in the Niger Delta.