Independence Day: NAHCON’s Chair felicitates with government, Nigerians on anniversary 

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof Abdullahi Sale Usman, has felicitated with the government and people of Nigeria on the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

This is contained in a press release signed by Aminu Muhammad Kabir, of NAHCON’s Information and Publication Division, on Wednesday.

Prof Usman in his goodwill message, described Independence Day as a historic reminder of the sacrifices and resilience of Nigeria’s founding fathers who fought for freedom, dignity, and unity.

He noted that 65 years after independence, the country has continued to demonstrate strength, faith and the collective will to overcome challenges, while nurturing the hope of a greater and more prosperous nation.

“As an institution saddled with the sacred mandate of coordinating the spiritual journey of Nigerian Muslims to the Holy Land, NAHCON remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and service excellence in the discharge of its responsibilities. We will continue to align our efforts with national values of unity, peace, and progress,” Usman pledged.

The Chairman urged Nigerians to sustain prayers for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the country, while calling on citizens to embrace the spirit of patriotism, brotherhood, and sacrifice in their daily lives.

He reaffirmed NAHCON’s dedication to promoting national cohesion and supporting the government’s efforts towards building a better Nigeria for all.

“On this special occasion, I congratulate every Nigerian and wish our dear country continued progress. Together, we can build the Nigeria of our dreams,” Usman said.