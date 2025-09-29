Independence Day celebration: NSCDC deploys 4500 personnel in FCT

The FCT command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 4,500 personnel to ensure a hitch-free 65th Independence Day celebration in Abuja and environs.

A statement on Monday by the FCT command spokesperson, Monica Ojobi, said the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, ordered the deployment to ensure adequate surveillance of the FCT.

Odumosu said that the deployment was in a bid to ensure security of lives and property as well as all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) before, during and after the celebration.

According to Ojobi, the officers and men were drawn from the different specialised departments and units of the corps, such as the Female Strike Force, Arms Squad, Operation Adakasu, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosives(CBRNE) amongst others.

“Black spots like uncompleted buildings that harbour criminals are also covered to avert security breaches,” he said.

Odumosu ordered all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to ensure their various area councils presence is felt to avoid security hitches.

“All hands must be on deck, I will not tolerate any form of breeches so therefore ensure you deploy your personnel adequately,” he said.

The FCT helmsman also charged all officers to be of good conduct and work in synergy with other security agencies.

He also tasked them on adhering to the rules of engagement, stressing that harassment, intimidation or accidental discharge will not be condoned.

Odumosu urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements, individual or group to the nearest security agency.

The commandant wished all FCT residents a joyous 65th Independence Day celebration, and urged them to continue to have faith in Nigeria as well as pray for the well-being of the nation.

Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960.

This year anniversary is tagged “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” activities for celebration has begun with prayer at mosques and churches. (NAN)