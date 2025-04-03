Independence Bridge, disaster waiting to happen — Sanwo-Olu + Video

On behalf of both State and Federal Government, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has apologized to Lagosians over the severe traffic situation witnessed in Lagos yesterday and this morning due to Independence Bridge closure.

Reports indicated that gridlock persisted in Lagos Island on Thursday as the bridge remained closed despite the Federal Government’s directive for the immediate reopening to ease movement.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu inspecting rehabilitation of Independence Bridge

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, had ordered the reopening on Wednesday following widespread complaints about traffic congestion.

However, as of Thursday morning, traffic remained chaotic, with motorists stranded for hours, while some commuters resorted to ferry transport to avoid the gridlock.

Speaking on the development, Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the decision to fix the bridge by Messrs Buildwell Construction has been ongoing for over three years, noting that it was to prevent a disaster waiting to happen.

Sanwo-Olu further noted that the decision to commence the rehabilitation work on the bridge stemmed from the need to avert the disaster that can occur at any time if proper action is not taken to fix the bridge once and for all.

The Governor advised motorists without urgent business on the Island to avoid the Independence Bridge area.

Meanwhile, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, confirmed that rehabilitation work is still ongoing, particularly on a section of the bridge that has been cut off and requires urgent repairs before it can be reopened.

She reiterated that the bridge’s closure, which began on April 1, 2025, is scheduled to last until the end of May.

“The closure affects traffic traveling from Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku towards Marina, Eko Bridge, and Onikan. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid congestion,” Kesha said.

Alternative routes provided include: For motorists heading to Victoria Island from Ahmadu Bello Way: Use Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Akin Adesola Street, Falomo Roundabout, and Obafemi Awolowo Road.

For motorists heading to Third Mainland Bridge: Follow Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Akin Adesola Street, Alfred Rewane Road, Osborne Road, and Ring Road.

For those heading to Inner Marina and CMS: Take Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Akin Adesola Street, Falomo Roundabout, Obafemi Awolowo Road, and J.K. Randle Road.

She apologized for the inconvenience, assuring residents that the repairs are necessary for the safety and stability of the bridge.

The government urged road users to cooperate with traffic management personnel to ease movement.

