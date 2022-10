Independence Anniversary: US greets Nigerians 

The United States US has greeted Nigerians on the occasion of Independence Anniversary.

The greetings is contained in a press statement signed by Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, Saturday.

The statement reads in “On behalf of the United States of America, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 62nd anniversary of their independence.

“The partnership between our two countries is strong and is built on our shared values of democracy, diversity, and a spirit of entrepreneurship. The United States is committed to supporting Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment between the United States and Nigeria. We stand with Nigeria as a democratic partner in supporting free and fair elections and value Nigeria’s leadership on global and regional issues including the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship over the coming year and advancing our mutual interests. The United States joins in your celebration and extends our sincerest congratulations”.