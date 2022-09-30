Independence Anniversary: Tinubu thanks Buhari, extols Nigerian founders, nationalists

The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration for their patriotic efforts in the service of the nation.

Tinubu, in his Independence Anniversary message paid glowing tributes to the founding fathers of Nigeria, giving utmost thanks to the committed service of the brave members of the armed forces, security and law enforcement agencies, some of whom have given their very lives in defence of our freedom against terrorism and violent extremism.

In an Anniversary message personally signed by him, the former Lagos State Governor thanked all who have dedicated their lives to public service and to the belief that Nigeria can be made great.

“We thank each and every law-abiding citizen of our great nation who dedicate their lives in the hope that Nigeria will be better and more united.

“Today, I speak not of politics but patriotism. The time for politics will come soon enough. But the time for and demand of patriotism never fade.

“May we all seek the best for Nigeria regardless of partisan affiliation and may we never undermine the national purpose in pursuit of narrow gain.

“As the nation heads toward the coming election, may we all eschew violence and recourse to divisive, incendiary politics that pull against the fabric of national unity and concord.

“My running mate, party and I stand committed to a prosperous, violence-free, and democracy-filled Nigeria. I ask you all to do the same. Only by so doing, shall we honour the sacrifices and devotion of our nation’s founders. In this way, we bring a dependable promise of renewed hope to our quest for national greatness” Tinubu said.

He congratulates all Nigerians, wishing them a memorable celebration of both peace and unity.

Nigeria marks her Independence Anniversary every October 1.