Independence Anniversary: Rep. Akande-Sadipe urges Nigerians not to lose hope￼

A member, House of Representatives, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolu Akande-Sadipe has called on Nigerians not to lose hope in Nigeria, despite the present challenges.

Rejoicing with Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, Akande-Sadipe said Nigerians should instead thank God and keep faith.

In a statement e-signed by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Olamilekan Olusada, Akande-Sadipe, who Chairs the House Committee on Diaspora expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its challenges, including insecurity.

“Nigeria remains a force to reckon with in the comity of nations. I beseech us to remain steadfast and go to the polls to vote in the 2023 elections based on facts, track record and not on false sentiments and propaganda”, she said.

The Federal lawmaker appealed to Nigerians to be patriotic and protect their vote in 2023.

She underscored the need for full participation of all Nigerians in the coming elections, saying that individual contribution will make Nigeria a better place.

Akande-Sadipe urged Nigerians to look inwards, contribute their own quota and be peaceful, as this will foster unity and growth, adding “2023 is approaching; our votes will make a huge difference. So I appeal to us all to abhor any firm of violence. Nigeria will be great again”.