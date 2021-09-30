Independence anniversary: FCT police restrict vehicular movement around Eagle Square

The Federal Capital Territory command of the Nigeria Police says it has put in place proactive security measures to ensure hitch-free Independence celebrations on Friday, October 1, including the restriction of vehicular movements on all roads leading to the Eagle Square, the venue of the anniversary parade.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Josephine Adeh.

She quoted the Commissioner of Police as saying that in collaboration with other security agencies, there would be intensive confidence-boosting patrols, coordinated stop/search operations and other intelligence-based crime fighting efforts around other places of public resorts such as recreational parks, residential areas and major highways, to prevent any untoward situation throughout the period of the anniversary celebrations and beyond.

The command implored residents of the federal capital to promptly report any suspicious movements, emergencies or distress, through the phone numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

It also enjoined residents to report any unprofessional conduct by police officers through the command’s Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) line: 09022222352