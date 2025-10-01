The Immediate-past Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, says Nigeria’s Independence anniversary is not only a moment of celebration but a moment of reflection.

According to him: “They call us to evaluate how far we have come, the challenges we still face, and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The former envoy stated this in his Independence Day message made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

It reads: “Sixty-five years ago, on October 1, 1960, our beloved country Nigeria raised the green-white-green flag of sovereignty and entered into the family of free nations. Today, as we mark our 65th Independence Anniversary, we are reminded of the courage, sacrifice, and vision of our founding fathers who believed in the possibility of a united, prosperous, and peaceful Nigeria.

“Independence anniversaries are not only moments of celebration; they are also moments of reflection. They call us to evaluate how far we have come, the challenges we still face, and the opportunities that lie ahead. At 65, Nigeria remains a nation of immense potential – blessed with abundant natural resources, dynamic youths, rich cultural heritage, and resilient citizens who continue to innovate and inspire even in the face of adversity.

“Yet, true independence is not measured by the lowering of colonial flags but by the lifting of our people from poverty, insecurity, and disunity into dignity, safety, and shared prosperity. At this milestone, we must recommit ourselves to building a Nigeria where justice reigns, where diversity is celebrated, and where opportunities abound for every citizen regardless of tribe, faith, or background.

“Our journey has not been without trials. We have faced civil strife, economic downturns, and political turbulence. But we have also witnessed remarkable progress – democratic consolidation, global recognition of our cultural and intellectual capital, entrepreneurial ingenuity, and the rising influence of Nigerians on the world stage. These achievements remind us that our story is one of resilience, hope, and renewal.

“As a nation, the time has come to embrace a new spirit of interdependence – between government and citizens, between states and the federation, and between Nigeria and the global community. The challenges of the present demand collaborative solutions, innovative governance, and a leadership that unites rather than divides.

“On this 65th Independence Day, I urge every Nigerian to see themselves as co-builders of our national destiny. Let us invest in education, uphold integrity in public and private life, strengthen our democratic values, and create an economy that works for all. Above all, let us foster unity in diversity, for therein lies our greatest strength.

“Nigeria at 65 is not a story of limitations but of possibilities. Let us move forward with renewed faith that the Nigeria of our dreams is within reach – a Nigeria that is secure, prosperous, inclusive, and globally respected.

“Happy 65th Independence Anniversary to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”