Independence: Akeredolu pardons 18 convicted inmates

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has granted state pardon to 18 convicted inmates in various correctional centres in the state to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day.

This was contained in a statement by Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary, to the Governir in Akure on Friday.

The statement further said Akeredolu commuted the death sentences of 26 prisoners to life imprisonment.

It said: “In exercise of the powers conferred on him by Paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has granted State pardon to 18 convicted inmates.

“The governor also commutted to life imprisonment 26 other inmates who were condemned to death by the various courts in the state.

“The convicts were released having shown remorse and are of good conduct at the correctional centres.”

While charging them to be of good conduct and live a crime-free life, the governor urged the public not to discriminate against them as they reintegrate into the society.