Independence: AANI seeks commitment to national unity, security

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence anniversary, urging the citizens and leaders alike to use the moment for both celebration and sober reflection.

The association spoke in a statement signed by its President, Ambassador Emmanuel Okafor, which was made available on Tuesday morning.

The AANI described Nigeria’s journey since independence as one defined by resilience, diversity, and an unyielding national spirit.

Okafor said while the nation had recorded notable strides over the years, persistent challenges, particularly in the areas of security and unity, required renewed national focus and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders.

He said: “We commend the gallant efforts of our military, security agencies, and law enforcement bodies who continue to make immense sacrifices in countering insurgency, banditry, terrorism, and other security threats.”

He, however, stressed the need for intensified and innovative approaches in tackling insecurity, urging the security forces to sustain momentum until peace was fully restored across the country.

The AANI also called on all levels of government to prioritise the safety and welfare of citizens, stating that national security was the bedrock of unity, development, and prosperity.

Okafor said: “Security is not the responsibility of the government alone.

“It demands the active participation of all citizens, institutions, and stakeholders.”

The association further urged Nigerians to rise above ethnic, religious, and political divides and embrace patriotism, integrity, and service to the common good as guiding national values.

Okafor added: “At 65, our unity remains our greatest strength.

“In unity and collective resolve, we can defeat the forces that threaten our peace and chart a future worthy of our founding fathers’ dreams.”

He said by praying for continued divine guidance for the nation’s leaders and lasting peace and progress for the country.