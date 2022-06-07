Incumbent polls all votes to pick ticket for Ojo Federal Constituency

All the 34 delegates on Monday voted Tajudeen Obasa as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

The incumbent representative contested with Emiabata Agboola-Michael, who was absent and not represented.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rerun election was held at the party’s secretariat in Ojo.

The election was conducted under the supervision of the party’s Electoral Officer, Aisha Ashiru; PDP Chairman in Ojo Constituency, Hassan Abbas-Saraomi; representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Sadeeq Ayinla; and observers.

Ashiru had, after accreditation of the delegates, demanded to see the aspirants or their representatives, but only saw Obasa and his agent at the venue.

Obasa won all the 34 votes cast.

Declaring Obasa the winner, Ashiru said that no vote was invalid.

According to her, the delegates conducted themselves orderly.

She said: “The election has peacefully come to completion with a winner.

“Therefore, it is expected of us, as party faithful, to close ranks and ensure that the party wins in the general election.”

Addressing PDP members after the election, Obasa promised to consolidate on his achievements, if elected in 2023.