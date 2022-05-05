Incoming Super Eagles coach plans new roles for Ndidi, Simon

Incoming Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, is reportedly planning to make major changes in the senior national team of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

It was gathered that the Portuguese has identified some players he can trust at Super Eagles going forward.

This was just as the 62-year-old intends to give young players opportunities too.

Maduka Okoye, whose performances have come under fire in recent times, has been studied by Peseiro in recent weeks and the Portuguese intends to try and get the best out of the Watford bound goalkeeper.

The former Al Ahly boss will also try to integrate Ademola Lookman, Akinkunmi Amoo and Calvin Bassey to the national team set up.

Others are Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen.

Peseiro is also committed to give Nigeria Professional Football League stars the chance to shine in his team.

With the Nigeria Football Federation set to officially announce the new Super Eagles boss, the Portuguese is believed to be keeping a close eye on the current situation and has plans in place.