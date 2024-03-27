Incoming GMD/CEO of TVC unveils new book

Victoria Abiola Ajayi, newly-appointed Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TVC Communications is set to unveil her foremost and highly anticipated book: “The Precision-Led Woman – A Definitive Guide to Landing Leadership Positions,” on March 29, 2024.

“The Precision-Led Woman” is a guidebook and roadmap aimed at empowering women to excel in leadership roles.

Victoria utilises her B.L.A.S.T model theory to simplify key critical factors that every woman and aspiring leader should inculcate to achieve success.

Drawing from her extensive experience, Victoria provides valuable insight and strategies for women seeking to navigate the complexities of leadership with precision and confidence.

These tested and tried principles have guided her own leadership journey over the years, culminating in her recent appointment as the Group CEO of the media conglomerate, TVC Communications.

Through the book, readers gain practical knowledge on personal branding, effective communication, strategic thinking and more, that if practised would unleash the leader within them-men and women alike.

“The Precision-Led Woman” comes highly recommended and has received many great reviews and endorsements from male and female leaders across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Cambodia and beyond.

Temi Dalley, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Sterling Financial Holdings Company, said: “This book is a movement and a must-read for any woman aiming to excel in her career with style.

“Its brilliance lies in its practicality.

“The Precision-Led Woman shines a light on how intentional women can achieve transcendental relevance while owning and enjoying every step of their journey.”

Paula Kensington, CFO and global community builders at PK advisory, Australia, shared how “the book has a great balance of inspiration and tactical planning and I feel it will really help so many women no matter what stage of their career journey they are at”.

Male leader and Director of Executive Education at Lagos Business School, Victor Banjo, revealed: “Victoria has written a compelling book that can propel many women who are struggling to build a sustainable career or make an impact in the C-suite.”

Ajayi said: “I am thrilled to announce the official book reveal date and private event for “The Precision Led Woman” will take place in Lagos on March 29, 2024.

“As someone who is deeply committed to fostering women’s leadership, this is my gift to the world.

“I wrote this book long before my recent appointment and I truly believe that the principles in this book will be a valuable resource to a lot of rising female leaders, just as it has been for me.”

For more information about Victoria Abiola Ajayi and the Precision Led Woman, please visit www.victoriaajayi.com.ng.

Ajayi is a seasoned business executive, accomplished author and leadership expert who is dedicated to empowering women in their professional journeys.

She is an elected member of the global governing council of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and currently serves on the advisory board of a gender finance and impact investment Fintech.

Her advocacy for women’s leadership extends to her role as the founder of Accounting Women’s Network Nigeria, where she actively engages and equips women for executive and strategic leadership roles.

Her current project, Women Inclusive Boardroom Africa, a social enterprise that seeks to develop a pipeline of women ready to take on boardroom positions, will be unveiled soon.

Ajayi relentlessly educates emerging female leaders through her instructive videos on YouTube, her social media channels @vaainsights, and her Rising Leaders podcast on Spotify.

She has been recognised globally as one of the Top 50 Women in Accounting, one of the Top 100 Career Women in Nigeria and one of 50 Inspiring Women in Nigeria.