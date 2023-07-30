Inclusivity, cornerstone for democracy to thrive — Akiyode-Afolabi

828 828

The Founder of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, a non-profit civil rights organisation, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, has identified inclusivity as the cornerstone for democracy to thrive.

The Chairperson Planning Committee of the fifth anniversary lecture of Penpushing Media said this last week.

Akiyode-Afolabi spoke at the event held at Marquee Events Centre, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The human rights activist pointed out that inclusivity encompasses the principles of equality, representation and participation of all citizens, regardless of their social, economic or cultural backgrounds.

She explained that the topic for the anniversary was significant, not only for Nigeria but all nations as they strive to build robust and prosperous democratic societies.

She said: “Inclusivity is the cornerstone of any thriving democracy.

“It encompasses the principles of equality, representation, and participation of all citizens, regardless of their social, economic, or cultural backgrounds.

“It means ensuring that every individual has a voice, that every opinion is heard, and that every person’s rights are protected.

“Let us reflect upon the theme selected for today: ‘Burden of Inclusivity and Nigeria’s Democracy.’

“This topic is significant, not only for Nigeria but also for nations around the world as they strive to build robust and prosperous democratic societies.”

Akiyode-Afolabi noted that Nigeria, as a nation, has made remarkable progress in its democratic journey, having witnessed the evolution from military rule to a vibrant civilian system that is finding it difficult to turn around our diversity and embrace the ideals of inclusion

The planning committee boss stated the need to acknowledge the burden of inclusivity rests on our shoulders as it is not a task solely for the government or any particular group, but a responsibility for each and every citizen

She added: “We have witnessed the evolution from military rule to a vibrant civilian system that is finding it difficult to turn around our diversity and embrace the ideals of inclusion.

“However, we must also acknowledge that the burden of inclusivity rests on our shoulders, as it is not a task solely for the government or any particular group, but a responsibility for each and every citizen.”

Akiyode-Afolabi was of the view that to achieve true inclusivity, Nigerians must address the various challenges that hinder the full participation of marginalised groups in the democratic processes

She said: “To achieve true inclusivity, we must address the various challenges that hinder the full participation of marginalised groups in our democratic processes.

“We must ensure that the voices of all tribes, religions and groups are heard and represented, especially people from disadvantaged groups including women, youth, people with disabilities and ethnic minorities, enabling them to take an active role in shaping the policies and decisions that affect their lives.

“Inclusivity demands that we bridge the gaps in our society.

“We must address the disparities in access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“By creating an enabling environment for every citizen to thrive, we foster a society that is not only just but also resilient, capable of withstanding the challenges that lie ahead.

“It is essential to recognise that inclusivity is not just a moral imperative; it is also a strategic necessity.

“A diverse and inclusive society breeds innovation, creativity, and social cohesion.

“When we provide equal opportunities for all, we unlock the potential for economic growth, social harmony, and sustainable development.

“However, achieving true inclusivity requires collective effort. It calls for collaboration among government institutions, civil society organisations, private enterprises, and individuals alike.

“We must work hand in hand, breaking down barriers, challenging stereotypes, and promoting dialogue to foster understanding and empathy.

“As we embark on this journey, let us remember that the burden of inclusivity is not a burden in the negative sense.

“It is a shared responsibility that carries immense potential for positive change.

Also Read:

“Together, we can build a Nigeria where every citizen feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute to the progress of our great nation.

“Let us seize this opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and chart a path forward towards a more inclusive Nigeria.

“May our commitment to inclusivity serve as a beacon of hope, guiding us to a brighter, more prosperous future for all.”