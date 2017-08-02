Incest: Father sexually assaults daughter for seven years in Kano

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of one Ibrahim Mohammed, 56, in prison custody, accused of having sexual intercourse with his daughter for seven years.

Ibrahim, who lives at Hausawa Quarters Kano, is standing trial on a two-count charge of procuring minor and incest.

The prosecutor, Aluta Mijinyawa, told the court that the accused began to sexually assault the girl in 2010 when she was just seven years old.

He said Ibrahim had been having sex with the minor since the death of her mother in 2010, adding: “The victim was seven year’s then, now a 14-year-old girl.”

Mijinyawa further told the court that the girl, having now grown up “to know what is good and bad”, resisted the father, who threatened to harm her.

The prosecutor told the court that the girl reported the father at Metro Police Station in Kano.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 275 and 390 of the penal code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Fatima Adamu, ordered the remand of the accused person in prison custody and adjourned the case to September 12 for further mention.

Meanwhile, a women group in Kano, Hotoro Women Development Association, said it would sponsor the education of the girl.

The association’s Project Manager, Dr. Zainab Nagee, said they have asked the court to allow the girl be assigned to her grandmother, “to enable her resume normal life and go back to school, which we promise to sponsor”.

