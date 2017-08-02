02. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJuly 22, 20172min1

Related Articles

Crime

Robbers kill mobile policeman in Akwa Ibom

Crime

Police arrest three over killing of Customs officers in Katsina State

Crime

Service Chiefs now to spend more operational time in Maiduguri – DDI

Crime

Oyo State-based broadcaster, four others sent to prison over alleged murder

CrimeFeatured

Insurgency: Burutai, Abubakar relocate to Maiduguri

Crime

Ikorodu Murder: Police warn Lagosians against staying in isolated areas

Crime

Teenager docked for allegedly belonging to Badoo terror gang

Crime

Incest: Father sexually assaults daughter for seven years in Kano

Justice-Scale-Image-1280x851.jpg
Ibrahim, who lives at Hausawa Quarters Kano, is standing trial on a two-count charge of procuring minor and incest.
A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of one Ibrahim Mohammed, 56, in prison custody, accused of having sexual intercourse with his daughter for seven years.
Ibrahim, who lives at Hausawa Quarters Kano, is standing trial on a two-count charge of procuring minor and incest.
The prosecutor, Aluta Mijinyawa, told the court that the accused began to sexually assault the girl in 2010 when she was just seven years old.
He said Ibrahim had been having sex with the minor since the death of her mother in 2010, adding: “The victim was seven year’s then, now a 14-year-old girl.”
Mijinyawa further told the court that the girl, having now grown up “to know what is good and bad”, resisted the father, who threatened to harm her.
The prosecutor told the court that the girl reported the father at Metro Police Station in Kano.
The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 275 and 390 of the penal code.
The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Chief Magistrate, Fatima Adamu, ordered the remand of the accused person in prison custody and adjourned the case to September 12 for further mention.
Meanwhile, a women group in Kano, Hotoro Women Development Association, said it would sponsor the education of the girl.
The association’s Project Manager, Dr. Zainab Nagee, said they have asked the court to allow the girl be assigned to her grandmother, “to enable her resume normal life and go back to school, which we promise to sponsor”.

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousLagos polls: Police warn office holders from taking uniformed security aides to polling units

nextGovernor appeals to lecturers to resume work, promises to address all issues

One comment

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Magu: Senate had no pre-meditated plan to reject him – Saraki

Baby born ‘pregnant’ with his twin, stuns doctors

Shettima promises review of quit notice to Igbos as his group meets Kalu

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements