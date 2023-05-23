Inauguration: Tinubu gives reason for Tony Blair’s visit

A former United Kingdom Prime Minister, Tony Blair arrived Nigeria Tuesday and met with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu announced this on his official Twitter handle (@OfficialBAT), stating the purpose of the visit.

The former Lagos State Governor tweeted: “I received former British Prime Minister and founder of the Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance, Mr Tony Blair, at the Defence House, Abuja, earlier today.

“We discussed areas of mutual interest and how Nigeria can continue to benefit from the amazing work of the Institute.”

Recall that the United States US President, Joe Biden, has Monday (yesterday) announced a nine-member delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration as the Nigeria’s new President, Monday, May 29.

Also expected at the nation’s seventh transition ceremony are past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organisations, prominent Nigerians, and representatives of foreign governments and agencies.

The inauguration programmes will begin Thursday with the investiture of Tinubu as Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, as Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Representatives of Nigeria’s traditional allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey and several others are expected at the high-profile event.