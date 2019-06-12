The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated the 9th National Assembly for its successful inauguration.

The party congratulated the Assembly in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP acknowledged the newly elected Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on their new positions.

He said the party also acknowledged the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Idris, who are all members of the All Progressives Congress.

Ologbondiyan commended all those that made the contest robust for helping to deepen democratic practice.

“The PDP will always stand on the side of decency and utmost respect for the institution of the National Assembly and the values we hold as a people,” he said.

Ologbondiyan urged the federal lawmakers to place the welfare, wishes and aspirations of Nigerians above every other consideration.

He urged them to do that by ensuring a strong and independent legislature that upholds the tenets of democracy and the dictates of Nigeria’s Constitution.

The spokesman said the 9th National Assembly must work hard to save Nigeria from misrule by effectively applying its statutory legislative instruments.

This, according to Ologbondiyan, was important to guarantee good governance and fiscal prudence, curb corruption, check the excesses of the executive and protect the rights of Nigerians from incessant violations.

He said: “The PDP reminds the National Assembly members to bear in mind that their allegiance is to the people and the constitution, and not to any particular leader or group.

“Our party therefore charges the legislature to work only in the interest of our nation and resist the manipulations and pressure that might come from quarters that seek to undermine our democratic order.

“On our part, the PDP, as a party, will remain truly committed to the welfare of Nigerians.

“We shall continue to keep our focus on the quest for good governance, national cohesion and economic wellbeing of the people.”

The party, Ologbondiyan said, would continue to do so even as it pursues its case against the presidential election result at the tribunal.