Inauguration: Okowa bows out as Oborevweri takes over governance of Delta

Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme have been sworn is as Governor and Deputy Governor of Delta State respectively at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the state capital.

The duo took the oath of office as administered by the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Theresa Diai, on Monday.

They pledged their resolve to abide by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Oborevwori, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, was the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the March 18 governorship election, which saw his emergence after defeating Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress in the March 18 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oborevwori is the fifth democratically elected Governor of Delta State.

Onyeme took his oath of office at about 11:30am, while Oborevwori signed in at about 11:54am as Deputy and Governor of Delta State respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Oborevwori, who pledged to do more, paid tribute to the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to Oborevwori: “I accept with respect, responsibility and resolve to do more to advance the state to new height.

“I stand before you today fill with hope and confident about our future.

“As the longest serving Speaker of the House of Assembly, I have learnt the importance of setting the priorities of government, communicating the roles and outcomes of polices of government.

“I am, therefore, more positioned as the governor of the state.”

He thanked Governors Okowa, Emmanuel Uduaghan and James Ibori for the various contributions that had upgraded the development of the state and laying the foundation for further development of the state.

Oborevwori pledged to deepen development of Warrior, Koko sea ports, enhance social investment scheme to impact youths, persons living with disability and women as well as complete all ongoing roads, bridges and other projects.

Earlier, immediate past Governor Okowa in his farewell speech appreciated all who supported his government and had prayed that the new government would deepen the development in the state.

Okowa said: “I give gratitude to God that I address you today and joy because of the signs of fulfilment for achieving the goals we set for ourselves in 2015.

“I have the privilege of handing over to a worthy successor, who is posed to consolidate on our achievement.

“Eight years ago, we took the oath of office to serve as your governor and deputy with promise to deliver prosperity to the people of Delta.”

Okowa was however, grateful to God that the economic downturn that hit the government sooner, could not prevent the promises from coming to fruition.

NAN reports that the inauguration, which came with great funfair, was colourful as the new governor performed his first role of taking the ceremonial parade salute.

Present at the inauguration were former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Chief Great Ogboru, Speakers of Bayelsa and Edo States Houses of Assembly, Olu of Warri, Dien of Agbor, Chief James Manager, Senator-elect Ned Nwoko and Chief Ndudi Elemelu among other dignitaries.