Inauguration: Ogun Police Command assures residents of peaceful ceremony

The Ogun state Police Command has assured the general public that adequate security has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free inaugural ceremony of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The assurance is contained in a press release signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, Sunday

The statement indicated following the resolve, the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has put all the Command’s tactical teams such as SWAT, Anti Kidnapping, Anti Cultists, PMF as well as Area Commanders and DPOs on red alert to nip in the bud any act of violence capable of disrupting the ceremony in any part of the south west State.

“Also, 24 hours surveillance patrol has been ordered across the length and breadth of the State as a proactive measure to checkmate the activities of any would be hoodlum who might be nursing violence act in mind” the statement.

The Command appealed to parents and guardians to warn their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used by anybody to cause mayhem anywhere in the State, threatening that anybody who attempt to do so will have the police and other security agencies to contend with.

“It is our constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property, and we are not going to allow anybody, no matter how highly place such person may be to throw the state into confusion.

“To be warned is to be armed” the statement read.

Governor Abiodun is billed to be sworn-in for another four years of second term tomorrow, Monday, May 29.