The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has deployed 1,300 personnel in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for the Presidential Inauguration.

David Akinbinu, Public Relations Officer, NSCDC FCT Command, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akinbinu said the corps deployed officers from the Corps Intelligence Unit, Counter-terrorism, SWAT Unit and Operations Department.

He said that Abdullahi Gana, Commandant General of NSCDC, has sent a signal to the FCT Command to ensure officers were properly deployed to the nooks and crannies of the territory.

“This includes the Eagle Square where the inauguration ceremony is to take place,” he said.

Akinbinu said that Bala Ciroma, Commissioner of Police, FCT, had earlier met with all security agencies to ensure synergy among them and to effectively provide security within the FCT.

He said: “The meeting with all security agencies was to ensure we work together at all strategic areas.

“We are synergising to ensure we have a colorful event today.”

Akinbinu urged the public to collaborate with the Corps by reporting all cases of criminality if observed within the territory.

He said: “If you see people vandalising public properties or wanting to cause chaos contact the Corps emergency number: 08054747755.

“We assure Nigerians that their identities will be protected.”

NAN.