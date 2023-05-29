Inauguration:  Gov. Kefas promises to tackle insecurity in Taraba

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba has promised to tackle both internal and external security challenges in the state.

Kefas, during his inaugural speech at Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, Monday stated that insecurity had in recent years affected the State drastically.

The governor promised to engage security experts, stakeholders, traditional institutions, professionals and youths to tackle insecurity.

He further stated that his administration would give priority to youths employment, women empowerment and empowerment of the physically challenged.

He assured the people that he would only hire competent hands to form his cabinet.

“Only best and qualified hands will be selected to participate in my cabinet, we must give our people hope, I am optimistic that if we join hands to leave together as one, we shall succeed and the issue of insecurity will become a thing of the past.

“My determination as a governor is to make available proper healthcare and quality education for our people,” he said.

Kefas said that his administration would remain accountable and responsible to the people of the state while his doors would remain open for constructive criticism.

The inauguration was graced by the former Minister of Defence Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, the immediate past Governor, Darius Ishaku and a former Governor, Rev. Jolly Nyame