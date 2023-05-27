Inauguration: Enugu CP orders maximum deployment of personnel

Ahead of the May 29 swearing-in of the new administration, Enugu Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered maximum deployment of security personnel and logistics, while warning trouble makers to steer clear.

The CP said that the deployment, which shall be in synergy with other Security Forces, is to ensure a secured, safe and peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the inauguration on May 29.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday in Enugu.

“In line with the swearing-in Ceremony of the state Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah, and his Deputy, on May 29, at Okpara Square, Enugu, the Commissioner has ordered maximum deployment of police personnel, intelligence and operational resources of the Command.

“This is to ensure effective policing of the venue of the ceremony and other parts of the state,” he said.

The Commissioner also warned mischief or trouble makers, who may want to foment trouble or breach public peace under any guise before, during and after the ceremony, to desist forthwith.

According to him, trouble and mischief makers should steer clear of the venue and the state in general, as the Police and other Security Forces shall deal decisively with any person or individuals found wanting.

He said: “I, therefore, urge citizens of the state to remain law-abiding and vigilant as they go about their lawful businesses.

“They should continue to support the Police with credible information and/or intelligence on criminals and their activities, by reporting to the nearest police station.

“They should call the Command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172. They can also send emails to infoenugupolice@gmail.com and be rest assured that their identities and the information provided shall be treated with utmost confidentiality.”