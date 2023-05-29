Inauguration: Bamidele congratulates Tinubu, Shettima

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele has congratulated the President Bola Tinubu, his long time leader and the Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima on the occasion of their inauguration as the President and vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Media Office on Monday, Bamidele also felicitated with Tinubu and Shettima for their investiture by the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) respectively on Thursday, 25th May, 2023, .

He added that the national honours are well deserved by the two great leaders for their prominent, consistent and courageous contribution to democratic sustainability and good governance in Nigeria.

More importantly, the federal lawmaker who is currently the Chairman of the Southern Senators’ Forum congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the transition to power of two great visionaries, uncommon performers and unique patriots whose wealth of experience in the executive and legislative arms of government will give them an added advantage to fast track growth and development in all facets of our national life.

He said, “I congratulate Nigerians for witnessing the unprecedented assumption of office by a President and his Vice who are well equipped with remarkable experience as former Governors and Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I have no doubt the Tinubu administration will herald the dawn of a new era of economic prosperity, rapid industrialization, national security, peaceful co-existence among the varying ethnic and religious groups across the nation, the strengthening of national unity as well as the consolidation of our nation’s prominent status in Africa and in the world at large.”

Bamidele pointed out that the focused and dogged implementation of the Renewed Hope Action Plan, which is the manifesto and development blueprint of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaigns, will enable the incoming administration to make milestone achievements.

He further said that Nigerians should be rest assured that the new captains in the ship of the nation are armed with the right compass to navigate the ship to our desired el- dorado.

He therefore enjoined all well-meaning patriots, visionaries, democrats, technocrats, seasoned professionals, home and in the diaspora to join hands with the incoming administration to fix Nigeria, especially in the areas of infrastructural development, power generation and energy transmission, industrial growth, agricultural revolution, digital technology, education, health care delivery, rural development and greater urbanization of small cities and towns.

Bamidele also implored the civil society community, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders of the political process to not only pray for the success of the new administration but should also ensure they play their roles through constructive engagement, positive criticism and agenda setting in order to move the nation forward.