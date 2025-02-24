Inauguration: Aiyedatiwa grants pardon to 43 inmates

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has marked his swearing-in with a bold act of clemency, granting freedom and reduced sentences to 43 prisoners.

The governor, acting on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, ordered the immediate release of eight convicts, while 15 death row inmates had their sentences commuted to prison terms.

Another 20 serving life sentences were granted reduced jail terms.

This is according to a statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan on Monday.

It was titled, “Inauguration: Gov Aiyedatiwa Extends Mercy to 43 Prisoners.”

“This is in a move that underscores his commitment to justice reform,” the statement noted.

Speaking on the development, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, said, “This decision is a testament to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s belief in second chances and the potential for rehabilitation.

“It is His Excellency’s responsibility to ensure that our justice system reflects mercy and humanity.”

The move aligns with Aiyedatiwa’s broader judicial reforms.

In October 2024, he swore in six new judges to strengthen the state’s legal system, declaring, “This is particularly fulfilling for me, as it marks the second time in our administration’s history that appointments to the Bench of the state judiciary have been made—and in such a large number.”

His inauguration also carries deep personal significance.

Reflecting on his journey, Aiyedatiwa stated, “It has been his [late Governor Akeredolu’s] wish that I succeed him. He said it on our first day of inauguration.”

“With his second term officially underway, Aiyedatiwa has set a clear tone: a government focused on justice, fairness, and second chances, the statement concluded

