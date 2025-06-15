In weeklong nationwide operations, NDLEA records massive recovery of illicit drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have in weeklong nationwide operations recorded massive recovery of illicit drugs.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made the revelations in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, at the Port Harcourt Ports in Onne, Rivers State, NDLEA operatives on June 13, 2025 intercepted a shipment of 157,800 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth over N1.1 billion in street value.

This was during a joint examination of a watch-listed container with men of the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies.

The opioid consignments were hidden behind 257 cartons of ceramic sanitary wares.

At least, three suspects: Friday Achibong Joseph, 47; Abraham Anthony Willy, 21; and Utibe David Okon, 24, were arrested on June 12 when NDLEA operatives raided a warehouse in Obereakai, Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State, where a total of 2,687kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, was recovered.

The same day in Bauchi State, NDLEA officers, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the duo of Iriemi Imonikhe, 49, and Sa’idu Ladan, 30, along Bauchi-Jos Road after 195 blocks of skunk weighing 287kg were discovered in their Toyota Camry car marked AKL 201 GG.

While 14 jumbo sacks of skunk weighing 560kg were recovered from a wooden boat at Oniru beach in Lagos State by operatives of the Marine Command of the NDLEA on June 12, officers of the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport Maiduguri (MBIAM) on the same day arrested two businessmen: Ishaku Abdullahi, 30, and Buba Usman, 32, at the arrival hall of the domestic wing of the airport with various quantities of ecstasy pills and skunk packaged in fanciful wraps labelled as “Lychee” and “Porro Legal”.

The War Against Drug Abuse social advocacy activities by NDLEA Commands equally continued across the country in the past week.

Some of them included WADA sensitisation lecture delivered to students and staff of Command Secondary School, Orba, Uden LGA, Enugu State; Divine Gift International School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State; Baptist Primary School, Ago-Are, Oyo State; and St. Vincent Secondary School, Oti-Oron Okobo, Akwa Ibom State.

