In viral video, Police Officer offers free fuel to 30 okada riders + Video

A Police Officer serving in Ekpoma, Edo State, Sergeant Enoma Stephen, has offered free fuel to commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called Okada.

The gesture was seen by The Eagle Online in a viral video of the benevolence of the Police Officer to the riders.

According to available information, the video sighted by The Eagle Online in which the riders queued at the filling station and rejoined after their motorcycles were filled up, was shot on February 14, 2022.

According to those close to Stephen, he was quoted as saying that the gesture was to show the world that there are still some good officers in the Nigeria Police Force.

He was also quoted to have stated that his gesture to the Okada riders was to clear some wrong impressions and notions about the Nigeria Police Force.

In the video, Stephen was with another man who addressed the riders.

The man with him, whose name could not be verified, told the okada riders that they do not need to refund the money for the fuel even after they have worked with the motorcycles.

As a show of gratitude and expression of joy, some riders preferment stunts with their motorcycles.