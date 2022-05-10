In two statements in quick succession, Jonathan capitulates on form buyers

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday reacted in two statements in quick succession to the purchase of the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 presidential election for him.

The two statements were issued by Jonathan’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, on Monday after the forms purchase.

It will be recalled that a Fulani group and some almajiris from the North, led by one Ibrahim Abdullahi, picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Jonathan around 6:30 pm on Monday.

They said the good works of the former president made them to sell their cows to raise the money for the purchase of the forms.

On the party membership status of Jonathan, known to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdullahi said: “Yes President Goodluck Jonathan is a member of APC.”

Reacting to the purchase of the forms in an initial statement, Eze castigated those who did it, adding that Jonathan had the capacity to so do.

The first statement read: “It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms of the All Progressives Congress APC, in the name of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr. Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorize it.

“We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state that he has not in anyway committed himself to this request.

“Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it.”

But in a second statement, Eze removed the part castigating those who bought the forms.

The second statement reads: “It has come to the notice of His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (the APC), in his name.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr. Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorize it.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state that he has not in anyway, committed himself to this request.

“We thank the general public for their concern, as we continue to encourage citizens’ participation in the affairs of the country.”

