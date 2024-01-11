In: ‘The Start-Up Guide,’ Adelakun shows how to succeed as a business owner, by Michael Olatunbosun

“The Start-Up Guide: Journey of an Entrepreneur,” written by Temitope Adelakun and published in 2022, is a well thought-out book on what it takes to be an entrepreneur, business idea generation, funding and success nuggets to excel as a business owner. The book, The Start-Up Guide, is a 14-chapter work which exposes the reader to the nitty-gritty of business and how to set out on your entrepreneurship journey.

And right from the outset, the author delves into highlighting the business ecosystem.

The author explains the very essence of small businesses in the nation at large, singling out small businesses as receptacles for receiving the majority of fresh graduates in the country basically also because they serve as the backbone (p15) of the economy. “As a matter of fact, small businesses employ more than 50% of the private sector workforce and are responsible for more than half of the GDP of any economy.”

Of course, while underscoring the pivotal role of small businesses in engaging the millions of graduates churned out yearly by Nigerian universities, the author takes a swipe at education, stating that the majority of these graduates are unemployable. But she insists that the industry-skill gap is what small businesses help to bridge. Small businesses serve as “a landing pad for fresh graduates while they learn the ropes of the business world and find their true calling if it is to serve or to create.” (P15) However, the author makes her thesis statement (p15), which is also the canvas upon which the book is predicated: “To grow Nigeria’s economy, the country needs more successful small businesses.”

In this book, Temitope discusses how to start a small business. But she issues a strong caveat: There is a need to examine your motives. You should not start a business “because others are doing it.” She argues that duplication of business ideas needs serious thought and calculation. She maintains that seeing others thriving in a business does not necessarily mean that will be your case. You must know the “baselines and structures” they are riding on.

You know the business terrain, specific skill sets and other pertinent issues before setting out. In fact, knowing the “due process” attached to every successful business (p23) before jumping in is vital. Indeed, the author warns (p25) that it is wrong to base your decision on the fact that you want to make quick money. Legitimate businesses do not promise you quick money.

The book, The Start-Up Guide gives the reader an extensive guide on how to establish a business with high probability of survival. Whatever the motivation for starting out is, an exhaustive knowledge of the business terrain is critical. So she takes out time and space in the book to discuss the business models and structure and how to understand them for profitability and sustainability. The author also discusses how to move from idea to business; from research and development to business plan, to becoming an entrepreneur, and so on.

In the book, the author harps on the importance of goal setting in business. For her, it is important because it keeps the business owner and staff on track towards achieving the vision of the organisation, and it has great implications for the success of the business. Then she highlights the rules of goal setting in the book. This goal setting also leads one into the realm of drawing up a business plan.

The book also details money and funding issues for small businesses. So we have sections dedicated to discussing sources of funding like financial institutions, social capital, investment-based financing and grants, among others.

In this book the author also explains that a prospective start-up must understand the business sector and industry. This is because the environment in which a business exists has factors that influence the success or failure of the business. An understanding of the business environment helps you to know what can be controlled and what cannot. Thus the author breaks down the internal and external business environment, taking time to unlock for the reader the whole idea of business competition and how to navigate it for business and industry success.

The rest of the book is dedicated to discussing sundry other issues like value proposition, marketing, understanding the customer and how to scale your business.

In the final analysis, the author brings her 20 years’ experience as a serial and successful business life to bear on each of the 149 pages of the book. Having been the founder and president of Ibadan Business Hub, Temitope’s hands-on insight in the business ecosystem helps her to show the pitfalls to be avoided in navigating the Nigerian business environment, and to show the reader how to survive the challenges, and sustainably too. For someone who is well travelled in the business world, Temitope Adelakun has put out her thoughts in clear and unambiguous language. It is a book for all.

. Olatunbosun is a broadcast journalist, fact-checker and book reviewer at Splash FM 105.5, Ibadan, and can be reached via molatunbosun@splashfm1055.com, on X and Instagram @miketunbosun.