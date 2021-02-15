The Nigerian troops have eliminated 81 Boko Haram fighters in Sambisa axis, but lost one Soldier to landmine attack.

PRNigeria also gathered that fleeing terrorists have continued to wreak havoc and razing villages in their escape routes.

The troops of Sector 1 comprising troops of 21 and 26 Brigades supported by Multi-National Joint Task Force cleared many villages of terrorists in the axis, including Garin Bello, Kwoche, Lawanti, Alfa Bula Hassan and Alfa Cross.

A military intelligence source said the troops encountered stiff resistance from the terrorists who laid improvised explosive devices along the troops’ axis of advance.

The source said: “The relentless troops destroyed the terrorists’ camps and recovered gun trucks and weapons as Nigerian Air Force aircraft continued to provide close air and interdiction support to the ground forces.

“Regrettably a soldier paid the supreme sacrifice with four other soldiers wounded in an improvised explosive devices incident.”

In a message to the troops on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Farouk Yahaya, praised the gallantry of the troops and urged them to sustain it.

Yahaya also paid tribute to the fallen hero and urged the troops to honour his memory by dealing with the terrorists ruthlessly without mercy.

Meanwhile, PRNigeria learnt that a large number of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists invaded Zira and Gur villages in Biu South Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists stormed the communities at about 4:30pm on Sunday,on motorcycles and gun trucks and set ablaze many houses, while residents scampered for safety.

The NAF aircraft later engaged the fleeing terrorists with firepower from the air.

