In reprisals, Boko Haram fighters kill many ISWAP terrorists

Few days after insurgents of the Islamic State of West Africa Province killed one Ameer Abubakar Dogo Daawa, a top Commander of Boko Haram, fighters of the later sect have launched brutal reprisals at the ISWAP criminals in Lake Chad axis.

PRNigeria learnt that ISWAP jihadists, led by one Commander Modou Bashir Okocha, had a killed Boko Haram Commander.

The Command, who operated under the late Abubakar Shekau, was killed in an ambush in Sambisa forest recently.

Provoked by the killing of Daawa, Boko Haram fighters loyal to Bacoura Buduma launched major attacks against ISWAP to avenge the death of their slain Commander, it was learnt.

Credible sources told PRNigeria that with the appointment of Fiya Bakoura Salaba and Bakoura Doro as new Commanders at Toumboun Gajimi, the Buduma-led Boko Haram faction is now out for major confrontations with ISWAP in the Lake Chad axis.

One of the sources said the Boko Haram faction mobilised a large number of their fighters in the latest reprisal on ISWAP.

The source said: “The Boko Haram fighters congregated with their Commanders, Amirs and Khaid (Chiefs), in Lelewa, Duwa, Wallal and Hauwa Bulumwa villages in the axis of Niger Republic before attacking ISWAP major camps.

“The Boko Haram militants launched the attack from Kaduna Ruwa and Kaiga, where it massively eliminated ISWAP terrorists in a silent operation and seized many of their arms and ammunition.

“At about 1900 hours, it dislodged and dominated Tumbun Ali, Kaduna Ruwa, Mardas and Kahuram, all major camps of ISWAP, killing large scores of high-valued fighters, commanders and their bodyguards, while many others were seriously injured.”

He added that the Boko Haram fighters were currently battling with the ISWAP elements at Kirta and Wulgo communities in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

PRNigeria.