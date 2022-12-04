In one week, Governor Adeleke has shown he means business, by Sarafa Adeniyi

It is common in Africa to know the day early at dawn. And this is true of the first 7 days of the new administration in Osun state. While many new administrations are held up in the euphoria of the new office, struggle with decisions on key positions in the administration, and indecisiveness on where and how to start, there is a breath of freshness in Osogbo.

The six executive orders issued by the Governor have been described by most analysts as breath-taking and landmark push to put the state on the path of sustainable governance. Governor Adeleke succeeded in taking full charge without falling into multiple bobby traps set by his predecessor. Those orders confirmed that the new Sheriff in town is fully armed to deliver on his five point agenda by righting the wrongs and restoring health and credibility of the public service.

So, how has Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke fared in the first seven days in office?

Exceptional! Given the tone of his decisions, and the corrective measures he has activated in upturning the many wrongs of the past administration and renewing hope of a turnaround for Osun state, expectations are high, and rightly so.

On his first day in office, Governor Adeleke arrived at the Government Secretariat in Abeere to a warm reception by workers, who thronged out of their offices to welcome the new Governor. The crowd was so huge that it took the convoy of the Governor several minutes to make its way to the Bola Ige House, which houses the Governor’s office, in order to attend an inter-faith programme that was holding there.

At the session, Governor Adeleke reiterated his commitment to the people of Osun and echoed his promise to workers that his administration will prioritize their welfare. Before that, Governor Adeleke had administered the Oath of Office to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, and Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, at the IMOLE House.

To restore and strengthen security , the Governor launched out with a discreet security meeting with security chiefs. His concept of security reforms was shared and discussed with a view for immediate action. Various back end consultations were held with stakeholders from violatile areas of the state, calming frayed nerves and setting new tone for peaceful life.

Later in the day, Governor Adeleke and his team met with senior civil servants in the state for a briefing. In that meeting, the Governor shared his administration’s mission of transforming the state and enjoined workers in the state to partner with him in making the lives of the people better.

The following day, Governor Adeleke inaugurated members of the four panels to investigate issues raised in the Executive Orders he had issued immediately on assumption of office. The panels are: (I) Staff Audit/Appointments/Promotion Reviews Committee; (2) State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee; (3) Contracts/MoU/Agreements Review Committee; and (4) Chieftaincy Affairs Review Committee.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Adeleke said the panels were not for witch-hunting, rather to ensure that the right things are done.

On Wednesday, November 30, Governor Adeleke met with labour leaders in the state and declared his readiness to listen and address any challenges faced by workers in the state. “Let me assure you that I will be open and friendly to workers. So, workers have a friend in this government, and not only will we listen to you, but do our best to make sure they are addressed,” Governor Adeleke said at the meeting, earning him cheers from the labour leaders, who went on to christened him ‘Comrade Governor’.

In a meeting with Heads of Local Government Administrations (HLAs), Governor Adeleke shared his administration’s resolve to bring back life to government at the grassroots, noting that he will do what is right and in line with due process.

“Grassroots development will be back very soon,” Governor Adeleke declared, and went on to enjoin workers at the councils to “join hands together to take this state (Osun) to greater heights. The Governor emphasized the importance of accountability to the workers, “I want you to go back and tell everyone the good news that grassroots development is back.”

Major development during the week was the ongoing briefings by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government. The briefing from the Ministry of Finance put a lie to the claim of Mr Gboyega Oyetola to have left N14 billion naira within the state treasury. N76 billion naira was left as debt and liabilities on salary, pension and gratuities. It was a shocking revelation even as the briefing continues this week.

And something incredible happened during the week. Before Governor Adeleke took office, there had been plans to site an agency that will be focused on the manufacturing of tractors in Osogbo, Osun state. In fact, the people of Osogbo had done everything on their side to make it happen but the last administration failed to materialize it. In just three days of coming to office, Governor Adeleke pursued and approved the establishment of the agency in Osogbo.

As the first week was about house cleaning, the second week promises to be about further movement on policy implementation. The state is likely to see multi-tasking as the Governor will now launch sectoral actions while the cleaning up exercises are ongoing. Briefings by the MDAs will continue and the state may expect more opening ups from mining sector to education and health.

To put this in perspective, Governor Adeleke is making meaningful impacts in the state in just one week of being in office. This goes to show that Adeleke’s administration is well prepared to effect impactful governance for the Osun people.

So far, Governor Adeleke has shown he means business, and that will mean Osun people getting the right sort of governance which will improve their situations and benefit the state in the immediate term and future. IMOLE is working!

Adeniyi is a member of the Ademola Adeleke media team.





