Nigeria’s former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, has said tackling corruption in Nigeria remains difficult because while other countries jailed looters, those in the country are sent to the Senate.

Akinyemi said this on Thursday as the Chairman of the centenary celebration of the Diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion at All Souls Church, Lekki, Lagos State.

Akinyemi, who thanked the organisers as well as the speakers for proffering solutions to the problem of corruption in Nigeria, described it as a complex phenomenon affecting all the countries of the world.

He, however, said Nigeria’s own peculiar complexity laid in the fact that when other countries caught corrupt people, they went to jail, in Nigeria they are sent to the Senate and then begin making laws for the country.

Echoing the Guest Speaker and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, Akinyemi said if rich Nigerians and those in government did not, due to corruption, take care of the poor, one day the poor would not allow them to sleep.