Yoruba Activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has described the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, as a sell out to the Yoruba race.

Igboho, in an interview with Gist Lover Update, described the paramount ruler in several unprintable words.

He also took up the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He described Tinubu and Makinde as “Fulani slaves”.

In the interview, he said: “I am not concerned about the police.

“The struggle is about Yoruba agenda as it concerns security situation in our land and I trust Yoruba people for support.

“People are afraid because of the atrocities of the herders.

“We also pray that our leaders will support us irrespective if their fear of being arrested.

“They should be able to talk to President Muhammadu Buhari on security in Yorubaland.

“When Ooni visited Buhari, the President received him by standing up, but he said something I don’t like.

“That is why the Alaafin called me.

“He wants to tackle what Ooni said.”

Igboho said he has not received financial support from anyone, adding that he needs buses to transport his followers to places where the herders are wreaking havoc.

He said: “I need buses to transport people.

“The three vans we use are bought by me.

“We lost three buses that were hired on our way to Oyo.

“Ooni should be able to tell Buhari about what Yoruba want.

“But he has collected dollars from Buhari.

“He called me but I don’t want to see him.

“Only Alaafin (of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi II) is supporting us and he has written a letter to the president.

“Ooni disappointed me.

“Politicians are with him.”

According to the report, Igboho said of Oba Akanbi: “The Oluwo will wear turban and start calling himself an Emir.

“Our people should call him and tell him to stop what he is doing.

“Our leaders are lazy and slaves to Fulanis.

“They visit Abuja to collect money.

“We will attack them and destroy their property.

“Ooni should be dealt with.

“I am annoyed.

“Why should we be afraid of the crown they (Yoruba monarchs) wear?

“Tinubu and other Yoruba politicians are Fulani slaves.

“We need not be afraid.

“I have not collected any money from anyone.

“I am a full Yoruba man and I will not allow Fulani people to enslave me.

“We do not look or behave alike in any way.

“The herders should go.

“Makinde is also a slave to the herders because of second term ambition.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CK0iBn1nkVp/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

