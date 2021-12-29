In Benin, fathers buy laptops for their sons to engage in Yahoo business – Edo lady

One Edo lady, Eunice Odigie has said that parents are aiding and abetting activities of Yahoo boys in Benin city.

Odigie said this in reaction to viral report of a Yahoo boy ( Internet fraudster) identified as Osas, who allegedly killed his girlfriend, Elohor Oniorosa for suspected ritual purposes in Benin city on Christmas eve.

Taking to Facebook, she wrote;

“In Benin city, at least 90% of parents are aware that their daughters are dating Yahoo/ G- boys and they are 100% in support of it.

“In fact, most of the expensive weddings in Benin have young Yahoo boys as the groom…and you see the bride’s parent and siblings smiling “mumushly” when those yahoo boys start their money spraying display.

“If you listen carefully, you may even hear the bride and groom’s father shouting them get money!!!

“The era when parents question their child’s source of wealth is long gone!

“The era when parents question the source of wealth of their daughters’ suitors has totally faded out.

“Parents asking their daughters’ suitors what they do for a living is now for mere formality and not because they are truly interested in how they amassed their wealth.

“Sad…but this is our current reality.

“Before you pity that man whose son has just used for yahoo rituals, remember in Benin city, there are fathers who use their own money to buy laptop for their young sons to start yahoo business.”