Leeds United claimed their first home win in the Premier League for three months as they beat Newcastle United 5-2 in a rip-roaring contest at Elland Road on Wednesday.

The two sides went toe-to-toe before late goals by Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison secured the points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side who, again showed why they had been so good to watch since their top-flight return.

Leeds were all over Newcastle from the kickoff but Jeff Hendrick gave the visitors the lead against the run off play, before Patrick Bamford nodded in a close-range equaliser.

A superb move saw Rodrigo head the hosts in front just past the hour mark, but Leeds’s defensive frailties allowed Ciaran Clark to drag Newcastle back on level terms three minutes later.

Leeds found another gear though and Dallas headed in a cross by Mateusz Klich before Alioski and Harrison put the icing on the cake with superb counter-attacking goals.

Reuters/NAN.