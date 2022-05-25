Impossible to decide cause of OAU student’s death – Pathologist

A consultant pathologist Prof. Segun Ojo has said it was impossible to determine the cause of death of Timothy Adegoke, a Masters student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He spoke at the resumed trial of owner of Hilton Hotel Dr Rahmon Adedoyin and six staff on Wednesday over alleged murder of Adegoke.

Prof Ojo, who works with Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State, was the first prosecution witness called by the defence.

He was being led in evidence by counsel to the 2nd, 4th and 5th defendants.

The Professor said he joined a team compromising of seven other professionals after his Head of Department, Prof. Akin Komolafe, who got invite from Prof. E. Afolayan to participate in the autopsy on the corpse of late Adegoke.

Ojo told the court that, anatomically, he could not decide the cause of death, stating: “There were no marks of violence on the corpse of the deceased. I submitted my report to the office of Osun Commissioner of Police.”