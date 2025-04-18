Implementation Committee seeks support for Ijebu State actualisation

The Implementation Committee on the creation of Ijebu State has called on the Federal Government, National Assembly, Ogun State House of Assembly, and other stakeholders to support the people of Ijebuland in their quest to have a state of their own.

Committee Chairman, Chris Okunowo, spoke at a news briefing at the private residence of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Adetona.

Chief Okunowo, who addressed newsmen in Ijebu Ode on Thursday, said the news conference was held with the approval of Oba Adetona, legislative stakeholders, and other sons and daughters of Ijebuland.

He said: “This is the path of justice.

“This is the path of equity and fairness.

“We remain believers in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”

Okunowo revealed that the Committee had submitted a memorandum to the National Assembly Constitution Review Committee, proposing Ijebu Ode as the state capital.

The Chairman recalled that on April 3, 2020 and April 4, 2024, expressions of interest, through letters jointly endorsed by the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland and the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi, were submitted to the National Assembly Constitution Amendment Committee requesting the creation of Ijebu State with Ijebu Ode as its capital, carved out from the old Ijebu Province.

He, however, expressed dismay that the enthusiasm that previously surrounded the accepted positions of the Remos, especially during a stakeholders meeting on December 17, 2024, in Ijebu Ode, which had representatives from both Ijebu and Remo divisions, had since waned.

The Chairman noted that Ogun East Senatorial District comprises the old Ijebu Province, which remains the only province among the 24 colonial provinces in Nigeria yet to become a state.

Okunowo added that prior to the local government reform of 1976, the Ijebu Province was made up of two divisions: Ijebu and Remo, with Ijebu having three local government areas and Remo having one.

He added: “At present, the Ijebu division of the old Ijebu Province has six local government areas, while Remo has three.

“On April 3, 2020, and later April 4, 2024, expressions of interest through letters jointly endorsed by the Awujale and Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi, were submitted to the National Assembly requesting the creation of Ijebu State.

“Unfortunately, after the December 17, 2024 stakeholders meeting, which brought together representatives of both Ijebu and Remo divisions, who unanimously supported the positions of the paramount rulers on the joint memorandum submitted to the National Assembly, the enthusiasm from the Remo side waned.

“The Ijebus, thanks to the leadership and motivation of the Awujale, continued the struggle.

“As soon as the National Assembly informed the nation that none of the expressions of interest submitted by state agitators met constitutional requirements, the Implementation Committee revised and enriched the earlier document for the creation of Ijebu State with Ijebu Ode as its capital.”

