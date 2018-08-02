Impeachment: Secondus, PDP governors pay solidarity visit to Ortom

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, on Wednesday led some PDP governors and senators on a solidarity visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State following recent threats to impeach him.

In a brief speech when they met Ortom at the Government House, Makurdi, Secondus described the impeachment plot initiated by eight members of the Benue State legislature as “an act of illegality” and urged Nigerians to rise against it.

“The House has 30 members, eight members cannot form a quorum to seat, much less plot an impeachment process,” he said.

The PDP chairman said they were in Benue State to support the governor and welcome him back to the PDP family.

Secondus assured him that the PDP would stand by him, urging him to ignore recent allegations hurled at him by people angry that he had left the All Progressives Congress.

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, who spoke on behalf of the governors, assured Ortom of his colleagues support in his trying times.

Dickson described the impeachment notice to Ortom by a minority group at the Benue State House of Assembly as “nonsense”, vowing that the governors would never allow it.

“Democracy and the rule of law must be given the proper respect in Nigeria,” he said.

He decried the spate of killings of innocent Nigerians in different parts of the country and urged the Federal Government to tackle the phenomenon.

Dickson called on the people of Benue State to stand by their governor, especially now that he was passing through a trying moment.

Responding, Ortom described himself as “a prodigal son” and pleaded that the PDP should fully receive him back into its fold.

He described PDP as his home, saying he had returned to his family, given that he was no longer comfortable in APC.

He charged the Federal Government to respect democratic norms and principle, saying he would resist any attempt by any agency of government or persons to intimidate him.

The governor decried the withdrawal of police personnel from the Internally Displaced Persons camps in the state, describing the action as “very dangerous”.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the PDP, John Ngbede, admonished the governor to remain firm and not be intimated, saying the PDP family was solidly behind him in his travails.