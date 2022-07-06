Impeachment: Court fixes date for ruling on Oyo Deputy Governor’s suit   

Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan has fixed July 26 to deliver judgement on a matter brought before it by Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

The court Wednesday fixed the date after hearing counsels involved on the originating summons and interlocutory injunctions on the appropriateness of an impeachment proceedings embarked upon by members of Oyo Assembly.

Oyo Speaker and the Assembly’s Clerk are the first, second and third defendants in the matter respectively.

While Chief Afolabi Fashanu, SAN appeared for Olaniyan (claimant), Otunba Kunle Kalejaiye, SAN led the legal team of the defendants.

The court rejected an application by the lawmaker representing Oorelope constituency, Lateef Adebunmi who sought the consent of the court to be joined in the suit as the fourth co-defendant in the matter.

The court earlier rejected the application for adjournment of the matter by the claimants counsel, Chief Fashanu on the ground that the Assembly in obvious disregard to subsisting status quo order directed the Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola to set up an investigative panel for Olaniyan.