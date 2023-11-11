ImoDecides2023: PDP wins first polling unit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured victory at Community School, Obodo, Araimo ward in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

The party polled 77 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC), which trailed with 17 votes while Labour Party secured four votes.

Earlier when he cast his vote at polling unit 012, Ama Imo Community Primary School in Ikeduru LGA, Samuel Anynawu, PDP governorship candidate, said he was hopeful of victory.

He said that if the election was largely peaceful, he would certainly emerge victorious at the end.

He said, “Honestly everything is getting calm. About in seven wards, ballot boxes have been carted away. That does not stop me from winning.

“INEC said that it will not count any votes in any place where there were records of violence. If the election is free and credible, I will win the election.

“I am not bothered about the snatching of ballots because INEC said that any place where there is incidence of violence would not be counted.”