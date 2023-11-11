ImoDecides2023: LP, APC, trade blames on materials hijack, diversion 

The Labour Party in Imo has alleged that electoral materials have been allegedly hijacked and diverted to a private residence in Orlu Local Government Area of the State.

LP alleged that the affected materials were meant for the Okigwe Local Government Area.

The party claimed that the seized materials have been diverted to the Okigwe LGA headquarters.

LP governorship candidate Spokesperson Chibuikem, in a brief statement, alleged that the electoral materials were hijacked and diverted by thugs working for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He further alleged that the electoral materials meant for seven wards were hijacked by the APC members and diverted to the palace of the Traditional Ruler of Amaifeke community, Emmanuel Okeke.

Chibuikem said: “The report we are getting from the special assignment room is disturbing. In Orlu, a total of seven wards LG materials were hijacked and diverted to the Palace of Eze Imo which is also the Eze of Amaifeke.

“In Okigwe, all the election containers gathered at the stadium while election materials moved to the local government secretariat where no other agent is allowed in except APC”.

Meanwhile, the ruling APC has dispelled the allegation, also the Monarch, Amaifeke.

Imo APC Publicist, Cajetan Duke, replied that the ruling party did not have the penchant to commit electoral crimes.