Imo Wealth Project takes off

The Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF) has announced a change of date for the commencement of the training programme for the Imo Wealth Project, a job creation and empowerment initiative.

The announcement is contained in a statement made available by the Foundation Saturday.

The programme, previously scheduled to commence on June 28, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in order to accommodate the sit-at-home expected in Imo State and other parts of the South East, notably with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) scheduled to appear in court in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Imo Wealth Project is sponsored by the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation, a futuristic Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which focuses on promotion of 21st century knowledge through quality education, practical entrepreneurship, healthy living and enhanced lifestyle.

The Foundation plans to create over 10,000 employment opportunities for residents of Imo State, while also equipping entrepreneurs and other beneficiaries with useful knowledge and interest free loans to grow their businesses and improve their global competitiveness.

Among the target audience for the initiative are entrepreneurs, unemployed and underemployed graduates, as well as students in tertiary institutions across Imo State in their final year of studies. As part of the initiative, globally renowned tech companies like Microsoft, Meta (FaceBook), among others, are expected to certify the participating graduateswho complete the programme.

Consequently, the three-day mandatory on-boarding training programme, from which successful candidates would be selected,will now take off Wednesday, June 29and run tillFriday, July 1, 2022at the Imo State University Auditorium, Owerri, Imo State. The programme kicks off by 9am each day, while accreditation of attendees holds from 8am.

Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, will personally open the conference each day with a 15 minutes’ inspirational session.

A prospective candidate is only expected to attend one of the daily training sessions for a chance to be selected.Interested candidates are advised to register on www.lsef.org to indicate their interest in participating. Registration and participation is free of charge for intending candidates.

Once successfully registered on the website – www.lsef.org, the Foundation confirmed each candidate would be assigned a specific day on which to attend the training programme.

The training sessions will witness masterclasses from a carefully selected faculty of world class resource persons. Among other things, participants would be exposed to mentorship sessions, a finishing school class, knowledge empowerment and business success sessions. Outstanding entrepreneurs who make the final cut stand a chance to gain access to interest-free loans to grow their business, while others will be exposed to employment opportunities in their areas of competencies.

The project the statement indicated seeks to create quality opportunities for the youths to reduce tension in each geo-political region in Nigeria, starting with Imo State in the South East.

The foundation has partnered with tertiary institutions in the state which it has commenced equipping with best-in-class digital tools to re-train and certify qualified graduates, with plans to replicate this in a state in each geo-political region in Nigeria, if the Imo project is a success.