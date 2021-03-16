Nigeria’s unemployment rate hit a new record high of 23.18 million.

According to Q4 unemployment report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, no fewer than 23.18 million Nigerians either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week, making them unemployed during the fourth quarter 2020.

This figure moved to 33.3 per cent in fourth quarter 2020 from 27.1 per cent recorded in second quarter 2020.

During the period, while the underemployment rate decreased from 28.6 per cent to 22.8 per cent, a combination of both the unemployment and underemployment rate for the reference period gave a figure of 56.1 per cent.

The report said: “In the case of unemployment by state, Imo State recorded the highest rate of unemployment with 56.64 percent.

“This was followed by Adamawa with 54.89 percent and Cross Rivers State with 53.65 percent.

“The States with the lowest rates were Osun, Benue and Zamfara States with 11.65 percent, 11.98 percent and 12.99 percent respectively.

“In the case of underemployment, Benue State recorded the highest rate with 43.52%, followed by Zamfara and Jigawa States with 41.73% and 41.29% respectively.

“Combining both unemployment and underemployment, the state that recorded the highest rate was Imo with 82.5% followed by Jigawa with 80%.

“Ogun and Sokoto states recorded the lowest of the combined rates, 26.2% and 33.7% respectively.”