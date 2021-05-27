The Imo State Government on Thursday urged residents of the state to ignore a sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra on May 29 and 30.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy of the state, Declan Emelumba, said this while briefing newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

Emelumba urged residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation, adding that adequate security arrangements had been put in place to ensure safety and freedom of movement.

He said: “Imo residents should disregard these messages as they have no consequence whatsoever.

“They should go about their normal businesses without any fear of molestation.

“Let our people be rest assured that the government has put all necessary security measures in place to ensure the safety and freedom of movement of all Imo people on these dates and after.”

Speaking on the alleged shoot-at-sight order given by government to security operatives, the Commissioner said it was the handiwork of rumour mongers and enemies of the state.

According to him, only criminals have something to worry about the security measures put in place in the state and innocent residents have nothing to fear.

Emelumba said: “Just when the government has successfully brought he state back to normalcy, these vicious enemies have contrived another rumour to the effect that security agents have been instructed to shoot and kill Imo youths extra judicially.

“I am here to urge my dear Imo youths to ignore this baseless rumour of them being targets of intimidation or assault by security agents, as the originators of this rumour are those who have vowed to make Imo ungovernable.

“I am, therefore, using this medium to appeal to our parents and guardians to rein in their children and wards against any form of demonstration in this volatile time.

“Those who are stoking the embers of this crisis will not put forward their children to be part of the battle.

“That is why my fellow parents should not allow their children to be Cannon fodder in a purely mindless matter.

“Once again, government has not given any order for either the arrest or killing of innocent Imo youths.

“So, law-abiding citizens should go about their legitimate businesses without any fear or panic.”