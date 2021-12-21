Imo State workers to get 13th month salary – Governor Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced plans to pay 13th month salary as end of year bonus to workers in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku.

Uzodimma, according to the statement in Owerri on Monday, said that efforts were ongoing to elevate deserving civil servants, adding that all outstanding payment of salaries and pensions would soon be cleared.

He urged civil servants to remain committed to the service of government and try not to be partisan.

He said: “All verified 43,000 workers without issues will never be owed salaries by this government because we do not regard payment of salary as achievement by any governor, the worker deserves his wage.

“Promotion issues will be looked into as long as the workers remain committed and we want you to desist from blackmailing government.

“Your happiness is my happiness, your sadness is my sadness, your hunger is my hunger.”

The Head of Service, Dr. Camilus Iwuagwu, thanked the governor for introducing the automated payroll system, prompt payment of salaries and pensions, provision of free mass transit, Civil Servants Clinic and training of workers.

Iwuagwu thanked the governor for granting the request to revisit the genuine cases of workers and pensioners who, as a result of some problems were omitted from salaries and pensions.

Also, Rev. Philip Nwansi, state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, commended Uzodinman for being worker-friendly.

Nwansi expressed confidence that all those with issues of unpaid salaries and pensions would soon have reasons to rejoice.