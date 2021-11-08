Imo State House of Assembly Speaker impeached, replaced

The Imo State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Paul Emeziem (APC-Onuimo).

The Assembly Speaker was impeached on Monday during a special sitting, with details still sketchy as at press time.

But the News Agency of Nigeria gathered that Emeziem’s removal followed a resolution signed by 19 out of the 27 members of the House.

Kennedy Ibeh (APC-Obowo), a second-term member of the Assembly, has emerged the new Speaker.

NAN reports that members of the House left the assembly’s premises as soon they finished the closed door sitting.

Emeziem had last week announced the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Amarachi Iwanyanwu.

He did not give any reason for the removal.