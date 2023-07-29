Imo SDP Chairman, entire SEC, SWC members resign

828 828

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party in Imo State, Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu, has resigned his position.

The State SDP Chairman announced his resignation while speaking with newsmen in Owerri, the state capital, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okoroanyanwu’s resignation is coming barely three months before the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

He gave reasons for his resignation to include abnormalities happening in the party orchestrated by the national leadership of the party adding that he was also resigning membership of the party.

He also said that he was resigning alongside the entire State Executive Council members and State Working Committee.

He said: “I cannot continue to associate myself with failures because I am not a failure.

“I decided to extricate myself from the party to find a better political lining in the state.”