Residents of Owerri in Imo on Wednesday, ignored the 24 hours curfew imposed by Gov. Hope Uzodinma and continued the #EndSARS protest.

The protesters were seen at various major junctions, including the popular Warehouse and Control roundabout.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Uzodinma had imposed a 24-hour curfew from Wednesday till further notice following the continued protest against police brutality.

NAN, however, observed vehicular movements on the roads in the metropolis as both commercial and private vehicle owners went about their normal daily businesses.

Vehicles and pedestrians moved freely, while some security personnel were seen in strategic places mounting surveillance, including the front of government house.

However, all schools, banks and major markets were closed.