Imo: Police engage jewellery thieves in bloody gun battle, kill one, arrest two

828 828

Juliana Francis

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have killed a suspected jewellery thief and arrested two of his partners.

The spokesman of the Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Henry Okoye, made this known in a statement.

He said that in a swift follow-up to a distress call received from a civic-minded resident of the State that on July 23, 2023 at about 1pm, hoodlums numbering about seven, armed with sophisticated weapons, came with a white Hilux covered plate number and were robbing a jewellery shop situated at Ikeneagbu in Imo State.

Okoye said: “On the receipt of this information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, promptly mobilised the Command’s Tactical Team and personally led the operatives to the scene.

“On sighting police operatives, the hoodlums opened fire but were overwhelmed by the dexterity showcased by the gallant operatives who professionally maneuvered into vintage position and return fire which forced the hoodlums to succumb to their superior fire power.

“In the gun duel that ensued, one of the hoodlums was neutralized, two were arrested while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries. On searching the suspects, the following items were recovered two pump action guns, four locally made pistol, eight rounds of live cartridges, one expanded cartridges, white Helix used for the operation with registration number BRR 586 XA.

READ ALSO:

· Women’s World Cup: Super Falcons battle Ireland for Round of 16

· PMB, PBAT: When the past is better than the present, by Kehinde Aderemi

· Lady disappears with two-month-old baby during school graduation ceremony

“After removing the black cloth used in covering the plate number, Jewries valued millions of naira, two military under polo, two special forces t-shirts, face Mask and bags containing other stolen items were recovered.”

According to Okoye, due to the swift response, none of the shop owners or customers were hurt.

He added that a manhunt was intensified to arrest other fleeing suspects and the manufacturers of the locally made pistols.

“The duo suspect will be investigated thoroughly and arraigned in court upon completion of a discreet investigation by the Command’s Tactical Team. While the body of neutralizes suspect will be deposited at the morgue,” said Okoye.

In another development, the police on July 29, 2023 nabbed three notorious armed robbery syndicate and recovered arms, ammunition and other stolen items from the hoodlums.

While commending the operatives for a job well-done, CP Barde urged them to sustain the tempo in the ongoing crusade against all forms of crime and criminality in the State.

He stated that the achievements were in line with the command’s unwavering commitment of Imo State Police Command to continue to provide a secured security atmosphere for the law abiding residents of Imo State so that socioeconomic activities will thrive in the State as well as the unflinching dedication of keeping the media and members of the public abreast with its achievements and the happenings in the State.

Barde thanked the residents of Imo State for their unalloyed support and cooperation with the Police and beckoned on Imolites, owners of hospitals and other first aid outlets to swiftly report any person seen with or treating gunshot injuries to the nearest police station.